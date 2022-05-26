Ewan McGregor: Taking Obi-Wan Kenobi to darker place a ‘brilliant challenge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ewan McGregor: Taking Obi-Wan Kenobi to darker place a ‘brilliant challenge’

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 9:37 pm
Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)
Ewan McGregor says taking the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi to “a darker, more broken place” had been a “brilliant challenge” as he appeared at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration.

The actor was reunited with co-star Hayden Christensen to promote the new miniseries, and admitted that there was “nothing like” picking up a lightsabre again.

Due to be released on Friday, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the aftermath of Order 66, which instructs all jedi to be killed.

The series panel was introduced by a live choir who sang Duel Of The Fates from Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Joining McGregor and Christensen onstage were other co-stars Rupert Friend and Moses Ingram, director Deborah Chow and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“Hello there,” McGregor said, imitating one of the jedi master’s famous lines from the film, which drew cheers from the audience.

He thanked fans and credited them with helping to get the series going and making the experience “the most amazing thing”.

“It’s really special to come back to play him with Deborah, with our brilliant cast and I think what happened since we finished episode three in 2003… we’ve started to feel all of your love for the prequels we’ve made,” McGregor said.

“That’s meant an enormous amount to us and to me personally.

“To feel the warmth you have for them has made the experience the most amazing thing.”

He added that it had been “fun” to take Obi-Wan “from Alec Guinness… the wise, spiritual, calm performance he gave… to a darker, more broken place.

“It was a brilliant challenge,” McGregor said.

Attendees of the Star Wars Celebration will be treated to a special screening of the first two episodes on Thursday.

The event is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California.

