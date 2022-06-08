Dwayne Johnson’kneels before no-one’ in official trailer for Black Adam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Dwayne Johnson’kneels before no-one’ in official trailer for Black Adam

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 11:44 pm
Dwayne Johnson’kneels before no-one’ in official trailer for Black Adam (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dwayne Johnson’kneels before no-one’ in official trailer for Black Adam (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dwayne Johnson “kneels before no-one” in the official trailer for new DC antihero film Black Adam.

The actor plays the title role in the upcoming superhero flick of a 5,000-year-old slave-turned-warrior with godlike abilities.

In the new two-minute trailer, his character – Teth Adam – is given the choice between being the saviour of Earth, or its destroyer.

The clip sees Johnson, reborn with superhuman strength and other powers, punching a plane and even holding a rocket as it explodes.

“I was a slave until I died, then I was reborn a god,” he says.

“My son sacrificed his life to save me, now I kneel before no-one.”

The film also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

“My vision has shown me the future,” Brosnan tells Johnson.

“You have two choices, you can be the destroyer of this world or you can be its saviour.

“That is up to you.”

Sharing the new trailer, Johnson said the film was his “passion project” and had “become my DNA”.

He promised fans that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” with the film’s release.

Black Adam is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! Movie, starring Zachary Levi.

No official date has been given, though it is expected to arrive in theatres this autumn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal