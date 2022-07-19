Chrissy Teigen marks one year of sobriety in honest post about her drinking days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chrissy Teigen marks one year of sobriety in honest post about her drinking days

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 8:30 am
Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen has marked one year of sobriety by reflecting on the moments she cannot remember clearly due to being under the influence, saying “I never want to be that way again”.

The model and TV presenter, 36, celebrated the milestone with a post on Instagram and said she was feeling “really good”.

Teigen first announced she had begun her sobriety journey in December 2020 after she was gifted the self-help book Quit Like A Woman.

She shared the news with her more than 38 million Instagram followers by posting a sweet video of her and her husband John Legend, 43, and their two children Miles and Luna on holiday.

Teigen wrote: “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh.

“Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.

“Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that.

“Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look… gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen’s husband John Legend said he was ‘so proud’ of her reaching the milestone (Ian West/PA)

“While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best.

“I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback??”

She also shared an Instagram story which showed a sober streak counter that had reached the 365-day count, captioning the post “finally lol”.

Friends and famous faces congratulated Teigen on the achievement, with her singer husband saying: “Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also shared how she related to the experience, commenting: “Well done @chrissyteigen.. it’s better on this side. I love being in recovery. Sending love N.”

