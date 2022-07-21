Dave Chappelle’s show in Minnesota cancelled amid transphobia controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Chappelle’s show in Minnesota cancelled amid transphobia controversy

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 2:22 am
Dave Chappelle show in Minnesota cancelled amid transphobia controversy (Alamy/PA)
Dave Chappelle’s show in a renowned venue in Minnesota was cancelled hours before the comedian took to the stage amid controversy over his material.

First Avenue in Minneapolis apologised to its artists, staff and community, following a backlash on social media over the booking of Chappelle.

The venue acknowledged in a statement that it was “meaningful beyond our walls” and needed to hold itself “to the highest standards”.

It comes as Chappelle has faced criticism over transphobic comments in his stand-up special The Closer.

“The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been cancelled and is moving to the Varsity Theater,” First Avenue wrote on Instagram.

“To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down.

“We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls.

“The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission.

“We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have.

“We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback.”

On its website the venue states that it is “committed to creating and maintaining an environment in which all are treated with dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment”.

It adds that behaviour including “speaking in a discriminatory manner including using racist, sexist, ableist, transphobic, homophobic, xenophobic, or other biased language, including intentional misgendering” is not welcome.

