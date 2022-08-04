Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley’s wife in upcoming biopic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lashana Lynch will reportedly play the wife of Bob Marley in an upcoming film about the reggae musician’s life.

The No Time To Die star will play Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled Paramount biopic, according to US outlet Deadline.

She will join fellow British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is set to portray the singer.

King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is reported to be helming the project.

According to Deadline, Rita Marley and the Marley family have given their blessing to the casting decision.

Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36, and is well-known for hits including Get Up, Stand Up, One Love, No Woman, No Cry, and Redemption Song.