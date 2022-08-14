Stephen King says it is ‘easy to overestimate’ the rise of fascism in America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen King says it is ‘easy to overestimate’ the rise of fascism in America

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 2:25 pm
Stephen King, who has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Stephen King, who has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Stephen King has said he feels it is “easy to overestimate” the rise of fascism in America.

The 74-year-old prolific American author, often described as the ‘King of Horror’, spoke to fellow writer and TV presenter Richard Osman about his thoughts on the current political situation in the US for The Sunday Times.

He told Osman: “There is a strong right wing, a political right wing in America, and they have a megaphone in some of the media.

“They’re not fascists but they’re hard right-wingers. They’re certainly climate change deniers, so that is a real problem.”

King, who has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, said he cannot “really understand” people who continue to support the former US president given his actions over recent years.

Stephen King on Rushdie attack
(Joel Ryan/PA)

However, the acclaimed author added that he feels “most people are good” regardless of which political group they affiliate with.

He told Osman, the former Pointless host who now writes the Thursday Murder Club book series: “I don’t really understand the people who continue to support (Trump), but I do understand that a guy driving a pickup truck covered with Trump and NRA stickers – you know, ‘take my rifle when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers’ – would stop and pick up a stranger if he was in a rainstorm and say: ‘Where you going, buddy?’

“That guy might go out of his way to take him there because people as individuals are good.

“I think sometimes when they get to be a political group that can be a problem.”

King has published more than 60 novels across his career including The Shining, Carrie, It and Pet Sematary.

Following the attack on novelist Sir Salman Rushdie in New York on Friday, he tweeted: “I hope Salman Rushdie is okay” and later questioned what type of person stabs a writer.

King’s latest novel Fairy Tale is published on September 6. The full interview is available in The Sunday Times.

