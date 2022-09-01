Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 11:53 pm
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez has shared further details of her recent marriage to Ben Affleck, describing the occasion as “one of the most perfect nights of our lives”.

The pop megastar said “wounds were healed” at the event, which took place in Savannah, Georgia, and that she and Affleck “couldn’t be happier”.

The Hollywood stars were previously engaged in November 2002 and due to tie the knot in September 2003 before the wedding was postponed.

They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The pop megastar told fans in a recent newsletter the event was ‘one of the most perfect nights of our lives’ (Ian West/PA)

Writing in her fan newsletter On The JLo, Lopez shared a play-by-play account of the day, including details from the ceremony, rehearsal dinner, reception, and morning after.

“The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel,” she wrote.

“No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing.

“Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

“We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations.

“That night really was heaven.”

She added: “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders.

“Full-circle, and not at all the way we planned it. Better.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights.

“It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier.”

Lopez previously offered fans a “first peek” at her wedding looks, sharing a selection of snaps and sketches of her three Ralph Lauren dresses, also via On The JLo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Sir Elton John has released a song with Britney Spears (PA)
Sir Elton John: Success of Britney Spears collaboration is all about her
Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Istanbul (Depo Photos/AP)
Pop singer Gulsen charged with inciting hatred after religious schools joke
Will you hit the high notes or fall flat in our entertainment quiz.
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters (Yui Mok/PA)
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was ‘last of a dying breed’, says friend
Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together (Yui Mok/PA)
Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together
Canadian musician Feist has dropped out of her supporting slot on the current Arcade Fire tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman Win Butler (Yui Mok/PA)
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following Win Butler sexual misconduct claims
Bob Dylan (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in five years
(Glamour/Thom Kerr/PA)
I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith
David Bowie mural (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics to go under the hammer
Dave (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dave leads nominations for Rated grime awards

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0