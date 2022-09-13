In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Television royalty arrived for the 74th annual Emmy awards on Monday, the first major awards ceremony to take place since the death of the Queen.

Here are some of the best pictures from the night.

Zendaya accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria (Mark Terrill/AP)

Hannah Waddingham reacts as Jason Sudeikis wins the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso (Mark Terrill/AP)

Lizzo reacts to her Emmy win for best competition series (Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

Will Arnett, left, drags Jimmy Kimmel onstage to present the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series (AP/Mark Terrill)

Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for The White Lotus, poses in the press room (AP/Jae C Hong)

Sheryl Lee Ralph sings as she accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary (Mark Terrill/AP)

Matthew Macfadyen poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Succession (AP/Jae C Hong)

Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to Friends at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP/Mark Terrill)

Molly Shannon, left, and Vanessa Bayer congratulate MJ Delaney on winning the Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series for Ted Lasso (AP/Mark Terrill)

Lee Jung-jae, left, and and Jung Hoo-yeon present the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series (AP/Mark Terrill)

Selma Blair announces Succession as the winner of the Emmy for outstanding drama series (AP/Mark Terrill)

Jesse Armstrong, centre, and the cast and crew of Succession accept the Emmy for outstanding drama (AP/Mark Terrill)

Jerrod Carmichael, winner for outstanding writing for a variety special for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (Jae C Hong/AP)

Julia Garner accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark (AP/Mark Terrill)

Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series for Squid Game (AP/Mark Terrill)

Kumail Nanjiani performs a skit as a bartender at the 2022 Emmys (AP/Mark Terrill)

Brett Goldstein poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso (AP/Jae C Hong)

Stormtroopers from Star Wars appear at the 74th Primetime (AP/Mark Terrill)

Pete Davidson presents the Emmy for outstanding comedy series (Mark Terrill/AP)

Kelly Clarkson, left, congratulates Zendaya, the winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series (AP/Mark Terrill)