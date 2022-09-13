In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 5:02 am
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards( Mark Terrill/AP)
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards( Mark Terrill/AP)

Television royalty arrived for the 74th annual Emmy awards on Monday, the first major awards ceremony to take place since the death of the Queen.

Here are some of the best pictures from the night.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Zendaya accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria (Mark Terrill/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Hannah Waddingham reacts as Jason Sudeikis wins the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso (Mark Terrill/AP)
74th Emmy Awards – Show
Lizzo reacts to her Emmy win for best competition series (Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Will Arnett, left, drags Jimmy Kimmel onstage to present the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for The White Lotus, poses in the press room  (AP/Jae C Hong)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Sheryl Lee Ralph sings as she accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary (Mark Terrill/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Matthew Macfadyen poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Succession (AP/Jae C Hong)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to Friends at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Molly Shannon, left, and Vanessa Bayer congratulate MJ Delaney on winning the Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series for Ted Lasso (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Lee Jung-jae, left, and and Jung Hoo-yeon present the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Selma Blair announces Succession as the winner of the Emmy for outstanding drama series (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Jesse Armstrong, centre, and the cast and crew of Succession accept the Emmy for outstanding drama (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Jerrod Carmichael, winner for outstanding writing for a variety special for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (Jae C Hong/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Julia Garner accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series for Squid Game (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Kumail Nanjiani performs a skit as a bartender at the 2022 Emmys (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Brett Goldstein poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso (AP/Jae C Hong)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Stormtroopers from Star Wars appear at the 74th Primetime (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Pete Davidson presents the Emmy for outstanding comedy series (Mark Terrill/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Kelly Clarkson, left, congratulates Zendaya, the winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series (AP/Mark Terrill)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards
(Ian West/PA)
ITV announces coverage plans for Queen’s funeral
Gwyneth Powell as headmistress Bridget McClusky in series eight of Grange Hill (BBC/PA)
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell dies aged 76
Queen Elizabeth II meets actor Bill Roache who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, during her visit to Preston, Lancashire during her Jubilee celebration tour (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bill Roache: The Queen made you feel like you were ‘the only person in…
Holly Willoughby urged her children to write to the Queen as a way of processing the news of her death (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby ‘really touched’ by her children’s letters to the Queen
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are greeted by King Charles III (Tim Whitby/PA)
Penny Lancaster recalls memories of dancing with the King on his 60th birthday
UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0