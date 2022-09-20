Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise increased diversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise increased diversity

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 11:38 pm
Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise improved diversity
Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise improved diversity (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The date of the 80th Golden Globes has been announced, with the ceremony’s organising body reiterating its commitment to increased diversity.

The annual awards show will return to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the landmark show, which is slated for January 10 2023.

It will be broadcast on US networks NBC and Peacock, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

It comes following a muted ceremony earlier this year, after the HFPA faced heavy criticism over diversity issues within the organisation.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.

But the HFPA announced that next year’s ceremony would see the organisation make greater efforts to diversify its voting pool.

Some 103 new voters were recently added to the HFPA’s ranks, marking the first time international-based voters have been added to the voting pool.

The voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world.

Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern, the HFPA said.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA.

“It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television.

“The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency.”

“We recognise the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” added Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globes will be announced on December 12.

The ceremony will take place from 1am UK time on January 10 2023.

