Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:16 pm
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said having the “A Team” of cast and crew is what made the 007 franchise so successful as she and her brother Michael G Wilson were honoured at a handprints ceremony in Hollywood Boulevard.

The sibling duo, aged 62 and 80, own EON Productions and have produced the last nine films in the beloved spy series.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the franchise on the silver screen, Broccoli and Wilson signed their names and pressed their hands into the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

James Bond originated as a literary character created by Ian Fleming in 1953, with Canadian Harry Saltzman and American Albert “Cubby” Broccoli producing the first cinematic adaptation in 1962 with Dr No.

A string of blockbuster films followed first starring Sean Connery with George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig all later taking on the role.

Reflecting on the longevity of the franchise, Broccoli said: “Ian Fleming wrote a really interesting, multifaceted character, the literary character in the 50s.

“And Cubby and Harry made him the cinematic hero that he is and I think it’s been the fact that he’s been so able to move with the times with the various actors who have portrayed them, starting obviously with Sean Connery and going through to Daniel Craig, and they have made a huge difference to the success of these movies along with all the wonderful actors.

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli with Christoph Waltz (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

“We had Christoph Waltz here today who’s played the legendary Blofeld so beautifully. And the extraordinary women who have been in these films over the years and the directors and all the technicians and craftspeople.

“We’ve just had the A team on these movies for the 60 years and I think that’s why they’ve been so successful.”

Wilson said that it was an “extraordinary honour” for him and Broccoli to leave their mark on Hollywood Boulevard during the landmark year for the spy series.

He added that it was an “extra special” occasion for him as he recalled that he used to sneak into the famous boulevard and place their hands in the same impressions with his friends when he was a child.

“At that age I’d never dream that for one second that over 70 years later, I’d be standing here with my best producing partner anyone could ever have – my sister Barbara,” he said.

Oscar-winning Waltz, who played Bond’s nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld in 2015’s Spectre and 2021’s No Time to Die, was also in attendance at the event.

Broccoli and Wilson were recently honoured with CBEs at Buckingham Palace after being included in the 2022 New Year Honours List.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust believes failure is being rewarded at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
There should be no rewards for failure – MUST condemns owners taking dividends
Alex Jones, right, enters court with members of his security team (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)
Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
John Murtough (right) says Manchester United will not repeat the spending of Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window (Manchester United handout)
Manchester United will not repeat summer spending spree – John Murtough
A man jumps a railing to take a break as people line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar/AP)
Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman talks at the Global Aerospace Summit in Abu Dhabi in 2016 (Aya Batrawy/AP)
Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre left, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security in Islamabad, Pakistan (W.K. Yousafzai/AP)
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan apologises to avoid contempt charges
Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up (GK Images/Alamy/PA)
Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini rates England as one of the world’s top sides (John Walton/PA)
England still one of world’s top sides despite summer setbacks – Roberto Mancini
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Manchester United have announced a loss of more than £115million for last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United debt rises to more than £514m as record wage bill revealed

More from Press and Journal

Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Tributes paid to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982 Picture shows; Tributes to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982. Sumburgh, Shetland. Supplied by His Majesty?s Coastguard and Bristow Helicopters Date; 22/09/2022
'We will not forget them': Wreath laid in memory of six crewmen who died…
0
The Trinity Centre will soon be put up for sale - with Aberdeen City Council eyeing the site. Picture by DCT Media.
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre officially put up for sale
0
Aberdeen International Airport. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Culprits pointing lasers at planes approaching Aberdeen Airport could face prison
0
Image of Stoneywood Mill sign outside the site.
Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate…
0
Szczepan Rekas.
Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a 'danger to the…

Editor's Picks