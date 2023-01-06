Melissa George: I was warned The Mosquito Coast would be one of the hardest jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Melissa George: I was warned The Mosquito Coast would be one of the hardest jobs

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 7:02 am
(PA)
(PA)

Melissa George has said she was warned The Mosquito Coast would be “one of the hardest jobs” due to the “physical and mental” toll of filming.

The 46-year-old Australian actress, known for Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Wife, is starring in the TV thriller series as female lead Margot, in what she calls a Swiss Family Robinson-style tale “blown out of all proportion”.

In the Apple TV+ series, she plays the wife of radical idealist and inventor Allie Fox, played by Justin Theroux, who uproots his family to Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

The second season ends on Friday and sees the Foxes reunite to “determine the family’s future when an unexpected crisis threatens to end their journey once and for all”.

George told the PA news agency: “What I loved about the part is when I originally signed on for the casting, Rupert Wyatt, who directed the first two episodes, he said to me, ‘This will be one of the hardest jobs physically and also mentally, it’s, going to be difficult, are you ready to do it?’ And I said, ‘Yes, of course’.

“But then you don’t get all the scripts at once, you just get the first one or two.”

She added that Metin Huseyin “pushed” her “the hardest out of any” of the directors during the series.

“It was like, you do an eight-page dialogue scene and he’s doing 20 takes just because he wants to see how far you can go,” George said.

She added that the second series sees the “incredibly complex” Margot “sort of spiral into a pit of despair” and “start to unravel”.

“What I loved was that she was obviously from a very well-to-do family, she was an English professor, speaks languages and then she meets Allie.”

She also said she understands Margot as she also lives in a “foreign country” – France – where she raises her two children.

George added: “There’s a lot of that maternal kind of instinct and the ability to survive, when all the odds are against you, which they have been, and and how you get through that on a daily basis.

“So the two lives by playing Margot and going back to France for my kids. To me, the parallel… helped both sides and so, therefore, there was a lot in me that was ready to express on the screen.”

Theroux’s uncle Paul Theroux, the father of documentary maker Louis Theroux, wrote the 1981 novel the thriller is based on.

Maniac World Premiere – London
Justin Theroux (Victoria Jones/PA)

Theroux’s adventure story examining American society was published to global acclaim.

George said: “I know the way it happened was quite organic for Justin, it’s not because of his family did he get the part. He got the part because he’s right for it and that’s what’s fascinating about it.

“So there was a lot of insight, you know, because obviously, my character in the book was very different to what we showed on the series and so, therefore, I had a new slate, I could do whatever I wanted, I had full freedom to kind of create this part from scratch.”

George said she has never watched the 1986 big-screen version of the story, which stars Harrison Ford as Allie and Helen Mirren as Margot.

She added: “How can you compete with the amazing Helen Mirren? That’s just not possible so I don’t even begin to start and get intimidated, it just doesn’t work.”

George hopes there is a third season, adding: “That’s kind of what you’re working towards, really, you often feel like a story’s unfinished and an unfinished story is just sad, so I feel like there’s more left.”

The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+. The second season will be available from January 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Gale star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
In 2021, Police Scotland logged 928 incidents of 'malice and ill will', where no crime had been committed (Image: Clickmanis/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented