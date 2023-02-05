Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated Grammy winner of all time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated Grammy winner of all time

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 9:07 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 10:17 pm
Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated solo Grammy winner of all time (Yui Mok/PA)
Beyonce edges closer to becoming most decorated solo Grammy winner of all time (Yui Mok/PA)

Beyonce has taken one step closer to becoming the most decorated Grammy winner of all time, after scooping an early win.

The Crazy In Love singer won her first award of the night for best dance/electronic recording, presented at the awards’ premiere ceremony ahead of the main event.

The win takes Beyonce’s total to 29, just two shy of equalling the all-time record by a solo artist of 31, currently held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

Some of the music industry’s biggest names mingled on the red carpet for the 65th annual ceremony, which is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The show is due to see Beyonce and Adele reignite their 2017 rivalry, as they go head-to-head for the night’s top awards.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
The Crazy In Love singer won her first award of the night for best dance/ electronic recording at the event’s premiere show on Sunday (PA)

Both stars are nominated in the three major categories for established artists: album of the year; record of the year; and song of the year, as is Harry Styles.

Beyonce is nominated in nine categories, while rapper and 2022 Glastonbury headliner, Kendrick Lamar, has the second-most nominations with eight.

Adele is nominated in seven categories and Styles in six.

The Isle Of Wight-based rock duo Wet Leg also picked up their first ever Grammy awards at the premiere ceremony, scooping two in a row for best alternative music performance and alternative music album.

“This is so funny, thank you so much,” said Rhian Teasdale, accepting the first award, adding: “What are we doing here? I don’t know. But here we are.”

This year, the ceremony features five new categories including songwriter of the year (non-classical), giving the Recording Academy an avenue to honour music’s best composer.

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning as host while James Corden, Cardi B and US First Lady Jill Biden will be on hand to present the awards at the main event.

Styles, Lizzo, Mary J Blige, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are among the performers confirmed for the night.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is being broadcast live on February 5 on the CBS TV Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

