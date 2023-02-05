Two sent packing from Love Island in shock double dumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two sent packing from Love Island in shock double dumping

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 9:35 pm
The Love Island villa (ITV)
The Love Island villa (ITV)

Aaron Waters and Spencer Wilks have been dumped from Love Island after the girls chose to save Kai Fagan.

The trio were are all at risk of leaving the reality show after landing in the bottom three following a public vote for favourite villa residents.

Announcing the news, fellow islander Olivia Hawkins said: “It was not an easy decision at all but we have decided to dump these two from the island because even though we believe they’re both in here for genuine reasons, we think that there may be a stronger connection that has been formed over the past few days.”

Kai Fagan Love Island
Science and PE teacher Kai Fagan (ITV)

PE and science teacher Kai, who has formed a connection with ring girl Olivia, said: “I am truly grateful to keep getting saved by everyone in here, it’s just not a nice feeling.”

On his exit, model and content creator Aaron said: “Bit lost for words, I can’t lie. It’s bittersweet, I don’t regret anything. When one door closes another opens so I feel like I’m excited.”

E-commerce owner Spencer said: “It’s a shame, me and Tanyel (Revan) had just started to really get to know each other, it’s tough leaving everyone.”

Visibly upset Jessie Wynter said of fellow Australian Aaron in the beach hut: “Aaron was my little piece of home here in the villa, so it’s going to suck without him.”

Meanwhile, farmer and Tik Tok star Will Young joked to Aaron and Spencer: “I can give you my post code if you want to hit up my farm.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

Most Commented