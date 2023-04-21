Resumed filming on Rust movie expected to wrap at end of May, say producers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Filming on the Rust movie has resumed in the US state of Montana and is expected to wrap at the end of May, producers have said.

Representatives said the entire crew was “wholeheartedly dedicated” to realising the vision of the film’s late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Work on the film was halted completely following the death of Ms Hutchins on the New Mexico set in 2021.

On Friday, prosecutors formally dismissed charges of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the weapon that killed Ms Hutchins.

Work on the film was halted completely following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set in 2021 (Andres Leighton/AP)

Baldwin has returned to Montana to resume work on the film, on which he is also an executive producer, along with director Joel Souza – who was also injured during the incident.

In a statement Souza said that though returning to the production was “bittersweet” he was grateful to those involved for helping to “complete what Halyna and I started”.

“My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud,” he said.

“The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring.

“It is a privilege to work alongside such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

Melina Spadone, lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, said: “Our dedicated cast and crew resumed principal photography this week, and we anticipate completion by the end of May.

“The production will continue to utilise union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set.

On Friday, prosecutors dismissed charges of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the weapon that killed Ms Hutchins (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

“Each and every one of us is wholeheartedly dedicated to realising Halyna’s vision and paying tribute to her artistry.”

It comes as legal representatives for the family of Ms Hutchins said they would press on with a separate civil lawsuit against Baldwin, despite the criminal charges being dismissed.

“Mr Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life,” a statement from the family’s lawyer Gloria Allred read.

“He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences for Halyna, her mother, father, sister, and co-worker.”