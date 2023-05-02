The most glamorous tributes to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The most glamorous tributes to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala 2023

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala in a pearl-themed outfit (Evan Agostini/AP)
Kim Kardashian paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala in a pearl-themed outfit (Evan Agostini/AP)

Kim Kardashian and Florence Pugh were among celebrities championing the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress code at this year’s Met Gala.

The theme of the New York event was “In honour of Karl”, with stars encouraged to take inspiration from his designs and personal aesthetic.

The German-born designer helmed some of the biggest houses in fashion – including Chanel and Fendi – and died in 2019.

Many of Lagerfeld’s signature touches were present on the carpet – including pearls, black and white monochromatic colour palettes, a crisp white shirt and his favourite flower, the camellia.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (Evan Agostini/AP)

Kardashian paid homage to Lagerfeld’s love of pearls in an ensemble made up of multiple ropes of real pearls for the bodice and skirt, with a skin-coloured corset underneath and a white stole trailing to the floor.

The outfit was by Schiaparelli, with Kardashian telling Vogue: “What is more Karl than the iconic Chanel pearls?”

She said the night felt particularly special because Lagerfeld shot her first fashion shoot.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh (Evan Agostini/AP)

Midsommar star Pugh debuted a fresh buzzcut for her first outing at a Met Gala.

The new look is for her upcoming film We Live In Time and she told US outlets on the event’s carpet: “I’m very happy to have it here with this look, it makes everything perfect.”

Recently announced as the newest ambassador for Italian fashion house Valentino, Pugh wore a dramatic white gown by the brand with a long train trailing across the carpet.

Her ensemble played off Lagerfeld’s love of a monochromatic colour palette with the white dress complemented by a black bow and a towering black feathered headpiece.

2023 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Cardi B (Evan Agostini/AP)

Wearing designer Chen Peng, on the carpet Cardi B told Vogue her outfit was half representing Chanel and half Lagerfeld himself.

The skirt echoed some of Chanel’s most famous symbols with the Boy Bag’s iconic stitched diamond pattern and 3D flowers studded across.

And the top half of her look reflected Lagerfeld’s personal aesthetic, with a white sleeveless shirt and tie topped off with silver hair.

“I’m representing the house of Chanel and Karl at the same time,” she said of her second outfit of the night.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne (Evan Agostini/AP)

Cara Delevingne frequently modelled for Chanel, memorably in the brand’s supermarket-themed fashion show in 2014.

Her outfit was a nod to Lagerfeld’s love of a crisp white shirt. Her outfit featured tuxedo shirt-style lapels, a cape and a miniskirt.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to do this for such an incredible person, not only in fashion, but personally as a friend,” she told Vogue.

“I owe him so much. And it’s an amazing way to remember him.”

She added: “He lives on, he’s influenced so much not only in fashion.”

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning (Evan Agostini/AP)

Elle Fanning wore an ensemble designed by Vivienne Westwood’s creative director Andreas Kronthaler.

On the carpet, Fanning explained the look reflected an outfit she wore to model for Lagerfeld when she was 13.

After attending the 2011 autumn Chanel couture show, Lagerfeld selected Fanning to be photographed in a black jacket – which he then styled with the white dress she was wearing and a daisy crown.

In a nod to that look, The Great actor wore a bridal-inspired white gown with a black cropped tuxedo jacket and a daisy crown with black bows.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner (Evan Agostini/AP)

Wearing Marc Jacobs, The Kardashians reality star Kendall Jenner – who closed Chanel’s 2015 couture show as the “bride” – paid tribute to Lagerfeld’s personal aesthetic with collar detailing on her black sparkling bodysuit.

Kendall Jenner told Vogue: “I owe a lot to him and what he did for me, it was such a pivotal point in my career.

“I started working with him when I was really young… and he really embraced me, so I’m honoured to be here. I’m honoured to celebrate him.”

Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel (Evan Agostini/AP)

Wearing a surrealist design by Schiaparelli, writer and actor Michaela Coel’s brown dress was heavily embellished with plenty of nods to Lagerfeld hidden among the design – which featured 130,000 crystals.

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway (Evan Agostini/AP)

Wearing Versace – a brand she models for – The Devil Wears Prada actor Anne Hathaway reflected Lagerfeld’s love of tweed and pearls in her white strapless gown.

Every part of her look was carefully considered with Hathaway even wearing a camellia in her hair.

Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope (Evan Agostini/AP)

In one of the more literal interpretations of the theme, One Night In Miami actor Jeremy Pope debuted a massive black and white cape by Balmain at the Met Gala – emblazoned with Lagerfeld’s iconic image, featuring his signature sunglasses, low ponytail and high-necked shirt.

