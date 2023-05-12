Dolly Parton steals the show at the 2023 ACM Awards with eye-catching outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Dolly Parton steals the show at the 2023 ACM Awards with eye-catching outfits

By Press Association
Dolly Parton took centre stage at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards as she co-hosted the star-studded event alongside Garth Brooks (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)
Dolly Parton took centre stage at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards as she co-hosted the star-studded event alongside Garth Brooks (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

Dolly Parton took centre stage at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards as she co-hosted the star-studded event alongside Garth Brooks.

The Jolene singer, known for her energetic and gregarious nature, made several eye-catching outfit changes throughout the night.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Arrivals
Priscilla Block, left, and Dolly Parton arrive at the awards (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

The 77-year-old American country music veteran set the bar high for herself as she arrived in a dazzling long-sleeve pewter jumpsuit at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

It featured glittering, detailed beading along the bodice and sleeves with a glistening fringe running along the waistline and on the outer seam of the trousers.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Hosts Garth Brooks, left, and Parton speak on stage (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Parton performed a quick change before opening the show, donning an off-the-shoulder dress and nude peep-toe heels for the occasion.

The figure-hugging dress boasted a lime green base, a host of decorative flowers and a black fishnet cutout on the side.

She swept her signature blonde locks into an updo for her opening alongside Brooks, who wore an all-black suit and matching cowboy hat.

Their opening also saw them wheel out a goat in a small wagon.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
The ceremony was held in Texas (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Later in the evening, Parton paid tribute to traditional country styling as she paired denim blue jeans with a chocolate brown lace-up corset and an elegant chiffon long jacket.

The pieces all co-ordinated with brown cutouts and turquoise-toned embellishments, including matching rings and drop earrings.

She added some ginger tones to her blonde hair for the look, as well as a brown cowboy hat to tie it all together.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Parton performed as well as hosted (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Parton sang Precious Memories in the middle of the show while wearing a sparkly lilac dress with strap and stud detailing.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
The singer performed her new track World On Fire (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She closed out the show with her first live performance of World On Fire, the lead original track of her first rock album, due for release in November.

Titled Rockstar, the 30-track album features collaborations from numerous rock and roll legends including Sir Elton John, Sting, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

Parton appeared on stage for the performance in a billowing skirt featuring a map of the world.

2023 Academy of Country Music Awards – Show
Parton’s first rock album is due for release in November (Chris Pizzello/AP)

During the song, she shed the skirt to reveal an all-black trouser suit which had silver embellishments along the leg and on the long, black coat.

She also wore a black and silver cross necklace and her blonde hair was styled in curls around her face.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told