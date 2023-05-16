50th annual Daytime Emmy awards postponed amid Hollywood writers strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

50th annual Daytime Emmy awards postponed amid Hollywood writers strike

By Press Association
50th annual Daytime Emmy awards postponed amid Hollywood writers strike (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards has become the latest Hollywood event to be affected by the ongoing writers strike.

Organisers announced on Tuesday that the ceremony – planned for June 16 – was to be postponed to a later date.

Over 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since May 2, primarily over royalties from streaming media.

Multiple television shows and events have already been affected by the action.

A statement from Adam Sharp, president and chief executive of the National Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences (NATAS), announced the Emmys postponement.

“The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike,” the statement read.

“In addition, the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution.

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”

It comes after WGA members said they would not picket the Tony Awards telecast – also due to take place in June.

The union previously denied a request by Tony organisers to have a waiver for the event.

But on Monday the WGA said organisers were “altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show”.

This may be to allow a non-scripted version of the Tonys to go on.

The big first awards show during the current strike was the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which went ahead with no host and featured pre-recorded acceptance speeches.

The strike has also disrupted the Peabody Awards, which celebrate broadcasting and streaming media, and on Monday cancelled its June 11 awards show.

