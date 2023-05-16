50th annual Daytime Emmy awards postponed amid Hollywood writers strike

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards has become the latest Hollywood event to be affected by the ongoing writers strike.

Organisers announced on Tuesday that the ceremony – planned for June 16 – was to be postponed to a later date.

Over 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since May 2, primarily over royalties from streaming media.

Multiple television shows and events have already been affected by the action.

A statement from Adam Sharp, president and chief executive of the National Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences (NATAS), announced the Emmys postponement.

“The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike,” the statement read.

“In addition, the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution.

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date.”

It comes after WGA members said they would not picket the Tony Awards telecast – also due to take place in June.

The union previously denied a request by Tony organisers to have a waiver for the event.

But on Monday the WGA said organisers were “altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show”.

This may be to allow a non-scripted version of the Tonys to go on.

The big first awards show during the current strike was the MTV Movie and TV Awards, which went ahead with no host and featured pre-recorded acceptance speeches.

The strike has also disrupted the Peabody Awards, which celebrate broadcasting and streaming media, and on Monday cancelled its June 11 awards show.