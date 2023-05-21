Victoria Beckham on ageing and feeling ‘comfortable’ with who she is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Beckham on ageing and feeling 'comfortable' with who she is

By Press Association
Victoria Beckham said she embraces her look at age 49 (Ian West/PA)
Victoria Beckham has said she would not want to be in her twenties again as she used to focus on what she felt needed to be improved upon but now she is “comfortable” with who she is.

Beckham rose to prominence in the Nineties as a member of girl group The Spice Girls but later turned her hand to the worlds of fashion and beauty.

She said she embraces her look at age 49 but admitted that her husband, former England footballer David Beckham, has never seen her without her eyebrows done.

David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Asked how she feels about ageing, she told The Sunday Times: “I am comfortable with who I am, I accept how I look, I make the best of what I have.

“I feel, professionally and personally, really accomplished at 49. I consider how I apply my make-up. But I like how it feels being older.

“I wouldn’t want to be 25 again. I was the kind of young woman who would look in the mirror and see what needed to be improved upon, as opposed to what actually looked OK.”

She continued: “I’ve always been quite tough on myself, but because of that I’ve also always strived to be the best version of myself.

“It’s not about changing anything, it’s just about looking at the best version of yourself.”

These days, her signature style is largely removed from the Spice Girls’ heyday and through her eponymous fashion label, she is known for elegant silhouettes with lots of sleek, flowing dresses, palazzo pants and block colours.

Beckham revealed she undergoes some laser and skin tightening treatments but underlined that she is “not trying to turn back the clock”.

“I think it’s about little things. Same with make-up, it’s about not doing too much, which can be really ageing”, she said.

“I went to an event recently and people had very ‘big’ (overfilled) faces. There are some scary options out there.”

However, she admitted that she fell victim to the over-plucked eyebrow style and now drawing on her eyebrows is the first thing she does every morning.

“Over the years my brows have been so overplucked that if you saw me without it you’d be horrified”, she said.

“David has never seen me without my brows. They’re the first thing I do: wake up, put on the brow.”

