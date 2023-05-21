Jude Law and Alicia Vikander lead stars at premiere of Firebrand in Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander lead stars at premiere of Firebrand in Cannes

By Press Association
Alicia Vikander and Jude Law attending the Firebrand premiere, during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Doug Peters/PA)
Alicia Vikander and Jude Law attending the Firebrand premiere, during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Doug Peters/PA)

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander led stars on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of their new film Firebrand.

The historical drama, based on Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel Queen’s Gambit, explores the life of Catherine Parr – the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII.

Law stars as the notorious King of England while Oscar-winning actress Vikander plays Parr in the film which is the English-language debut for its director, Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Gabrielle Tana, Karim Ainouz, Alicia Vikander and Jude Law attending the Firebrand premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Set in Tudor England, it follows Parr pushing towards a future based on her Protestant beliefs after she is named Regent while tyrannical Henry is fighting overseas.

When the king returns, he turns his fury on the radicals, charging Parr’s childhood friend with treason and burns her at the stake.

Horrified and grieving but forced to deny it, Parr finds herself fighting for her own survival to avoid the fate of beheading like wives before.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Alicia Vikander star as Catherine Parr in the film, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII (Doug Peters/PA)

The cast also sees The Crown’s Erin Doherty portray writer and preacher Anne Askew, Operation Mincemeat’s Simon Russell Beale as Bishop Stephen Gardiner while Maleficent’s Sam Riley and The Gentlemen’s Eddie Marsan feature as Thomas and Edward Seymour, respectively.

Ruby Bentall, Bryony Hannah and Maia Jemmett are also among the line-up as well as Olivier award-winning Patsy Ferran, who will play Princess Mary, and Junia Rees, who will make her acting debut as Princess Elizabeth.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Gigi Hadid attending the Firebrand premiere in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

On Sunday, the film premiered at Cannes in competition for the Palme d’Or.

Vikander wore a peach-toned gown with silver beaded detailing and her hair pulled back into a half up-do for the occasion.

She was also accompanied by her husband, X-Men actor Michael Fassbender, on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Ainouz and Law opted for classic black tuxedos with the Hollywood actor also sporting a moustache at the event.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Michelle Yeoh made a statement in a bright green off-the-shoulder dress on the Cannes red carpet (Doug Peters/PA)

A host of famous faces also attended the premiere including Gigi Hadid, who wore a taupe bodycon gown with extra panelling on the hips and her blond locks loose in waves.

US actress Michelle Yeoh made a statement in a bright green off-the-shoulder dress paired with a coordinating oversized shawl.

Model Sabrina Elba, who is married to Idris Elba, donned a sheer dress with silver bead detailing for the occasion while Naomi Campbell wore a chic white flowing gown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks