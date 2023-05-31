Al Pacino to become a father for the fourth time at 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Al Pacino to become a father for the fourth time at 83

By Press Association
Al Pacino (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Al Pacino (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hollywood star Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, according to US outlets.

The Godfather actor’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant, according to Pacino’s representative Stan Rosenfield, who confirmed the news to the AP news agency.

The veteran film star has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

The Irishman photocall – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Al Pacino with and Robert De Niro (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fellow Oscar-winner Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

They are among a host of celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life, including broadcaster Jon Snow, 75, who became a father again in March 2021 when he and his wife, Zimbabwean academic Dr Precious Lunga, had a baby boy by surrogate.

Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with Melanie Hamrick in December 2016 when he was 73.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.

In 2017, singer Billy Joel became a father again at 68 when his wife Alexis gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York.

