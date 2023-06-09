Thousands of fans sing to Johnny Depp in Romania to mark actor’s 60th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of fans sang to Johnny Depp in Romania as the Hollywood star celebrates his 60th birthday.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star thanked fans for the “beautiful gesture”, adding that it was “the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard”.

It comes as Depp’s band The Hollywood Vampires kicked off their European tour in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday.

A video posted to the band’s Instagram page showed the actor with a hand over his heart, thanking fans and blowing them kisses.

Depp’s 60th birthday comes just over a year following his victory in his high-profile defamation case with his former wife Amber Heard.

He had sued the Aquaman star for 50 million dollars, claiming her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Over the past 12 months the actor has made a slow but steady return to the spotlight, touring with musician Jeff Beck and making a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Johnny Depp (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

More recently he appeared at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of new film Jeanne Du Barry, in which he stars as King Louis XV.

Speaking at a press conference at the festival he said he had “no further need” for Hollywood, and described the fallout from the trial as a “weird joke”.

The Hollywood Vampires – a supergroup consisting of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – are touring Europe this summer including several dates in the UK in July.

The band was recently forced to cancel a string of dates in the US after Depp suffered an ankle fracture.