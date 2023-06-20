Sopranos cast pay tribute to James Gandolfini on 10th anniversary of his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sopranos cast pay tribute to James Gandolfini on 10th anniversary of his death

By Press Association
Sopranos cast pay tribute to James Gandolfini on 10th anniversary of his death (Ian West/PA)
Sopranos cast pay tribute to James Gandolfini on 10th anniversary of his death (Ian West/PA)

James Gandolfini’s “kindness and generosity” has been remembered by his Sopranos co-stars on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The US actor, best known for his performance as fearsome mobster boss Tony Soprano, died from a heart attack on June 19 2023, at the age of 51.

Michael Imperioli, Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were among those to pay tribute to him 10 years on from his death.

White Lotus star Imperioli, who played cousin Christopher Moltisanti, shared his “favourite picture” of the pair to Instagram.

“Batman and Robin… my favorite picture of us. And I can’t help thinking where we ended up that night and what you said,” he captioned the photo.

“That was one for the books… It’s so very strange that it’s 10 years today since you left us. Would love to have shot one more scene or had another laugh or one more late-night chat.

“Forever grateful to have done so much work together, to have spent so much time in your company and for all the generosity and kindness. Miss you lots as do so many on the planet.”

In a roundtable interview with Vanity Fair to mark the anniversary, Falco, who played Carmela Soprano, praised Gandolfini’s professionalism and instinct while filming on the set of the hit HBO show.

Sopranos Gandolfini Falco
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco (Peter Jordan/PA)

“He didn’t let himself get bossed around by a lot of the things that I let walk me around—this good-student mentality,” she said.

“I always had to get the lines just right and do the blocking exactly the same every time.

“And I would watch him, and he was following something…bigger. And deeper. If he had an impulse to say something a little different, or to change the blocking, he just did it.

“And I was jealous that he had somehow gotten permission from himself to do that kind of thing.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who also starred with Gandolfini in romantic comedy Enough Said, described the actor as “a very tenderhearted, thoughtful man”.

“I don’t know if this is true, but I think he was almost embarrassed to be an actor. I think he was sort of at odds with himself in that sense,” she told Vanity Fair.

“He was a big teddy bear,” added Bracco, who played Tony Soprano’s therapist, Dr Jennifer Melfi.

Gandolfini’s son, actor Michael Gandolfini, also paid tribute to his late father on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad. I love you. Today, tomorrow, and everyday. I miss you, I love you,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the pair from his childhood.

Gandolfini’s performance in the Sopranos earned him three Emmy Awards, five Screen Actors Guild awards and one Golden Globe.

He was also known for his appearances in films including numerous films including Get Shorty, The Taking of Pelham 123 and Zero Dark Thirty.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…