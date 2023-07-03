Cardi B dons large feathered ensemble for Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B turned donned a majestic feathered ensemble as she arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.
The US rapper attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection which was presented on Monday.
She wore a black corseted gown with gold trim and buttons, with a large fluffed black jacket from the Italian fashion house.
She accessorised her look with a black head wrap, multiple golden bangles and golden ear-earrings.
Cardi B was pictured on the front row of the Schiaparelli presentation, alongside Tracee Ellis Ross.
The US actress wore a blue and white shirt and matching trousers.
Posting a picture of her outfit on Instagram Cardi B hailed the show as “beautiful”.
“They always have an amazing show so what’s new?” she later told Vogue. “It never fails to surprise me.”