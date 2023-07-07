Gladys Knight to perform at fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End Aids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gladys Knight to perform at fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End Aids

By Press Association
Gladys Knight attending the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2015 held at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 03, 2015. Photo credit should read: David Jensen/PA Wire
Veteran US singer Gladys Knight will perform at the fourth annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End Aids, it has been announced.

Knight, known as The Empress of Soul, has enjoyed a glittering career on stage and screen.

The seven-time Grammy award winner has recorded more than 38 albums, including four solo albums during the past decade.

The event, taking place on September 21 at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, will honour basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his wife Cookie Johnson.

Gladys Knight UK Tour
“Cookie and I are so excited to announce that on the night we are being honored by The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End Aids, the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight will perform,” said Johnson.

“We are thrilled to see our friend light up the stage. The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight is one of the greatest.”

As well as her career success, Knight is a humanitarian and philanthropist.

She is a supporter of various causes, including the American Diabetes Association – for which she is a national spokesperson – the American Cancer Society, the Minority Aids Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention and The Boys and Girls Club.

Gladys Knight UK Tour
The singer has been honored by numerous organisations, including the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, Congress of Racial Equality and B’Nai Brith as well as being a recipient of BET’s (Black Entertainment Network) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation (ETAF) was set up by British-American actress Taylor in 1991 to carry out her vision for an Aids-free world.

ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and Aids.

Co-chairs for this year’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End Aids include musician, model, actor and ETAF ambassador Paris Jackson as well as entrepreneur, producer and long-time supporter Christine Chiu.

