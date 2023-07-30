Madonna praises her children for supporting her during health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Madonna praises her children for supporting her during health scare

By Press Association
Madonna (Ian West/PA)
Madonna (Ian West/PA)

Madonna has praised her children for stepping up to support her while she suffered a health scare last month, saying: “It made all the difference.”

The 64-year-old US superstar developed a “serious bacterial infection” in June which put her in intensive care for several days.

She later confirmed she was “on the road to recovery” and recuperating at home after being forced to postpone several dates of her world tour.

Alongside an Instagram post which featured a photo of her hugging her son David and another posing beside her daughter Lourdes, she wrote: “Love from family and friends is the best medicine.

“One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving…

“But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

The singer has six children – daughter Lourdes, 26, son Rocco, 22, son David Banda, 17, daughter Mercy James 17 and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

She added that “love and support” from her friends also got her through the difficult period.

The veteran singer also shared an image of her holding a Polaroid which she revealed was taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.

She hailed the three artists as a “perfect triangle of brilliance” who “touched so many lives including my own”.

The singer thanked her manager Guy Oseary for the present, adding: “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive.

“And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

Madonna postpones tour
Madonna (Yui Mok/PA)

She continued: “And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work!”

The singer was due to begin Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Canada on July 15 before she suffered the infection.

Her tour was set to take in stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, before moving to Europe.

Earlier this month, she said her plan was to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is also set to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue.

It will be Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020, though some performances were called off due to knee and hip injuries.