Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis remembered as ‘dear friend and dynamic human’

By Press Association
Mark Margolis got his start as a screen actor in the 1970s (Andy Kropa/AP)
Stars of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have remembered their “dear friend and dynamic human” Mark Margolis following his death at the age of 83.

Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito and Dean Norris were among those paying tribute to the actor, who played the villainous Hector Salamanca.

Margolis first appeared in Breaking Bad as a wheelchair bound Salamanca, communicating menacingly with a bell, before reprising a younger version of the role for the AMC spinoff Better Call Saul.

US outlets reported that the actor died at a hospital in New York on Thursday, citing his son, Morgan Margolis.

Cranston, who played the lead role of Walter White in Breaking Bad said Margolis had been “fun and engaging off the set” and “loved sharing a good joke”.

“I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing,” he wrote, sharing pictures of the actor on Instagram.

“Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already.

“Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the official accounts of both shows said Margolis had created “one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television”.

“We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television,” they wrote.

“He will be missed.”

Responding to the Better Call Saul account post, Odenkirk wrote: “A powerful screen presence!

“Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when ‘Action’ was shouted.

“Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family.”

Esposito, who played crime lord Gus Fring in both series, wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and dynamic human Mark Margolis.

“You made me laugh, made me cry doubled over with laughter, but more than anything you made me think.

“Always honest, always true. I will miss you. I am grateful to have had time with you.”

Dean Norris, who also appeared in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as DEA agent Hank Shrader wrote online: “So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died.

“A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family.”

Margolis’ performance in Breaking Bad won him an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2012.

He got his start as a screen actor in the 1970s with small roles, and appeared in films including Scarface, Glory and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Margolis also appeared in several films by Darren Aronofsky, including Pi, Requiem For A Dream, The Wrestler and Black Swan.