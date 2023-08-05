Madonna issues update on Celebration tour after postponement following illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Madonna issues update on Celebration tour after postponement following illness

By Press Association
Madonna has given an update on her rescheduled tour (Yui Mok/Archive/PA)
Madonna has given an update on her rescheduled tour (Yui Mok/Archive/PA)

Madonna has announced that a “re-routed” schedule for Madonna: The Celebration Tour will “be coming in the next few days”.

The Like A Prayer singer was meant to start her tour in Canada on July 15 before her manager Guy Oseary announced that a “serious bacterial infection” had led to the music artist spending several days in the ICU.

The 64-year-old later said in an Instagram post that the plan was to “reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe”.

Issuing her fans with an update on the rescheduling, Madonna posted an Instagram story, which read: “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over the past few weeks!

“I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!

“See you soon for a well deserved celebration!!”

Madonna’s Celebration Tour was due to start in North America with stops including Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum – New York
Madonna attends the Punk: Chaos To Couture Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York (Denis Van Tine/Archive/PA)

All dates from August 5 to October 8 are now due to be rescheduled, according to the Madonna website.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour is set to feature special guest Bob The Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

The UK and European leg of the tour is scheduled to begin at London’s O2 Arena on October 14.

It will be Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020.

Some of these performances were called off due to knee and hip injuries.