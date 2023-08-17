Sam Asghari asks for kindness after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sam Asghari asks for kindness after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

By Press Association
Singer Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together (Barry King/Alamy Live News/PA)
Singer Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together (Barry King/Alamy Live News/PA)

Sam Asghari says he and Britney Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each, after filing for divorce after a year of marriage.

In a statement posted online, Asghari acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous” but asked that the media be “kind and thoughtful”.

Court documents filed on Wednesday cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce, but stated that the couple had separated almost three weeks ago.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022 (Alamy/PA)

In a post on his Instagram story on Thursday, Asghari wrote: “After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each and I wish her the best always.

“Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The divorce documents, which were filed at a court in Los Angeles, state that Asghari intends to obtain financial support from Spears, and have her pay for his lawyers.

The filing also says the value of Spears’ and Asghari’s assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Spears has not addressed the separation publicly, but posted on Instagram on Wednesday, telling fans she was “buying a horse soon”.

The couple tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The couple originally met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September 2021.