Sam Asghari asks for kindness after filing for divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari says he and Britney Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each, after filing for divorce after a year of marriage.

In a statement posted online, Asghari acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous” but asked that the media be “kind and thoughtful”.

Court documents filed on Wednesday cited “irreconcilable differences” for the divorce, but stated that the couple had separated almost three weeks ago.

In a post on his Instagram story on Thursday, Asghari wrote: “After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each and I wish her the best always.

“Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The divorce documents, which were filed at a court in Los Angeles, state that Asghari intends to obtain financial support from Spears, and have her pay for his lawyers.

The filing also says the value of Spears’ and Asghari’s assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Spears has not addressed the separation publicly, but posted on Instagram on Wednesday, telling fans she was “buying a horse soon”.

The couple tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The couple originally met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September 2021.

Their wedding was attended by high-profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

The marriage to Asghari is Spears’ third, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children – Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004, but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours in June last year after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the singer’s wedding to Asghari.