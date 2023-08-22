Scooter Braun on reports of high-profile splits: I’m no longer managing myself

US talent manager Scooter Braun has joked he is “no longer managing myself” amid reports that several high profile clients have parted ways with him.

Braun, 42, is known for having represented a number of big names in the music industry including Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Ariana Grande and The Kid Laroi.

The PA news agency understands that Frozen star Idina Menzel and singer Demi Lovato have recently parted ways with him, after both being represented by him since 2019.

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

US music outlet Billboard previously reported that Grande had also parted ways with the talent agent.

Representatives for Grande and Braun have been approached for comment.

Braun appeared to address online speculation on Tuesday, writing on Twitter: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

In 2019 he became embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift after acquiring the recordings of her first six albums after he bought her former label.

Demi Lovato (Rich Polk/E Entertainment/PA)

Though the masters have since changed hands again after a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs.

She has already recorded new versions (“Taylor’s Versions”) of her previous albums Fearless, Red, and Speak Now.

On the last night of her recent sold-out, six-night run of shows at the SoFi Stadium in California, the singer announced the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – which will arrive on October 27.