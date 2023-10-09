Angelina Jolie in first-look photos as singer Maria Callas for upcoming biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Angelina Jolie in first-look photos as singer Maria Callas for upcoming biopic

By Press Association
The first-look photos of Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas have been revealed (Ian West/PA)
Angelina Jolie can be seen embodying opera singer Maria Callas in new images for Pablo Larrain’s upcoming film on the late star.

Biopic Maria will reimagine the singer’s final days in 1970s Paris, exploring the tragic events that happened to one of the world’s most well-known sopranos.

Two images from the film have been released, one of which shows Jolie wearing a wide-sleeved, textured white jumper and rounded brown glasses with her hands to her face.

The other photo is of Jolie wearing pearl earrings, winged eyeliner and a wide, flat hat with white lace detailing.

The actress’ costumes in the film are based on original garments worn by Callas and the production consulted animal rights groups including PETA regarding the use of fur, making the decision not to buy new-use animal-based pieces.

Chilean filmmaker Larrain, who directed 2016 biopic Jackie and 2021 biopic Spencer, said of the project: “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steve Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation.”

The film’s script was completed prior to the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) strike and has been written by Peaky Blinders script writer Steven Knight.

Among the cast members are Kodi Smit-McPhee, who has credits in 2022 film Elvis, and Valeria Golino, who appeared in 2019 romance movie Portrait of a Lady on Fire and 1988 film Rain Man.

The shoot is set to take place over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.

Maria is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle company.