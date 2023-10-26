Sharon Stone says doctors thought she was ‘faking’ brain haemorrhage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Stone says doctors thought she was ‘faking’ brain haemorrhage

By Press Association
Sharon Stone has spoken to Vogue about a life threatening stroke she had in 2001 (Doug Peters/PA)
Sharon Stone has said doctors thought she was “faking” what turned out to be a brain haemorrhage that had resulted from a ruptured vertebral artery.

Two decades ago in 2001, the 65-year-old actress – who starred in 1992 film Basic Instinct – suffered a stroke that led to a nine-day brain bleed.

Recalling the moment she woke up in a Los Angeles emergency room with crippling head pain, Stone told Vogue: “I remember waking up on a gurney and asking the kid wheeling it where I was going, and him saying, ‘brain surgery.’

Sharon Stone attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party held at West Hollywood Park (PA)

“A doctor had decided, without my knowledge or consent, that he should give me exploratory brain surgery and sent me off to the operating room.”

She added: “What I learned through that experience is that in a medical setting, women often just aren’t heard, particularly when you don’t have a female doctor.”

Speaking on how they realised she had a brain haemorrhage, she said: “They missed it with the first angiogram and decided that I was faking it.

“My best friend talked them into giving me a second one and they discovered that I had been haemorrhaging into my brain, my whole subarachnoid pool, and that my vertebral artery was ruptured. I would have died if they had sent me home.”

She went on: “I bled so much into my subarachnoid pool (head, neck, and spine) that the right side of my face fell, my left foot was dragging severely, and I was stuttering very badly.”

The actress said that she now takes medication daily to address the stuttering and severe brain seizures.

“For the first couple of years I would also get these weird knuckle-like knots that would come up all over the top of my head that felt like I was getting punched”, she said, adding: “I can’t express how painful it all was.”

Stone had not shared details of her brain bleed for some years after it occurred as she was worried about public reaction.

“I hid my disability and was afraid to go out and didn’t want people to know,” said Stone.

“I just thought no-one would accept me.”

Stone is now a board member of the Barrow Neurological Foundation in the US which treats “devastating brain and spine conditions”, and it has created Neuro Night, a charity event taking place on October 27 to raise money for the foundation.