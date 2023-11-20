NFL star Travis Kelce shares details of how he first connected with Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFL star Travis Kelce shares details of how he first connected with Taylor Swift

By Press Association
Taylor Swift (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift (Doug Peters/PA)

NFL star Travis Kelce has opened up about how his relationship began with Taylor Swift, saying “I had somebody playing Cupid”.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine, the Kansas City Chiefs player discussed their first time meeting and the media speculation which surrounds the 33-year-old pop superstar.

Earlier this year, Kelce revealed on his podcast with his brother Jason that he had failed to meet Swift when he attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in July.

Recounting the aftermath, he told the magazine: “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner (who said): Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

The 34-year-old added: “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

The tight end also revealed members of Swift’s family may have pointed the singer towards his direction, saying: “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but … when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures … in front of my locker.”

Kelce said by the time they met in New York they had already been talking so he knew they could have a “nice dinner” and felt “what goes from there will go from there”.

In the last few months, the Anti-Hero singer has been spotted in the stands supporting the Chiefs on a number of occasions, sparking media speculation around their relationship.

They also both made a surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere last month with Kelce featuring at the end of a skit which poked fun at their romance.

Super Bowl LVII – Previews – Tuesday February 7th
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Anthony Behar/PA)

Reflecting on the attention, he said: “I’ve never dealt with it… But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it….

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life.

“When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

In the interview, the NFL player praised Swift as “hilarious” and “a genius”, and noted that they share similar values.

He said: “Everybody knows I’m a family guy … Her team is her family.

“Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”