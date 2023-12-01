Johnny Depp says Red Sea Film Festival is key ‘for kids coming up in the ranks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnny Depp says Red Sea Film Festival is key ‘for kids coming up in the ranks’

By Press Association
Johnny Depp has said the Red Sea Film Festival is ‘very important’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has described the Red Sea Film Festival as a “very important thing” in recognising the talent of young stars “coming up in the ranks”.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, wearing a black ensemble, led a host of famous faces including Will Smith arriving in Saudi Arabia for the third annual film festival celebrating “the best of local and international film-making talents”.

Ahead of the opening world premiere of director Yasir Al-Yasiri’s film titled HWJN, Depp said on the red carpet: “We got in this morning.

“It feels great to be here and to be able to support the festival which is a very important thing for kids coming up in the ranks.

“So I’m honoured to be here,” the 60-year-old added.

The Sweeney Todd star was later seen posing with Indian actor Ranveer Singh – who was honoured during the festival’s opening night by US actress Sharon Stone.

Depp’s appearance comes after he was involved in a defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he was awarded 10.3 million US dollars (£8.43 million) for damage to his reputation after a jury returned a verdict in his favour.

It also coincided the death of his friend, The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, having attended his Copenhagen wedding in 2018.

Meanwhile, the film festival saw Men In Black star Smith pictured smiling at the event, wearing a navy three-piece suit, as well as British actor Ed Westwick alongside his film star girlfriend Amy Jackson.

Elvis filmmaker Baz Luhrmann said: “I’m extremely honoured and excited to be here at the Red Sea Film Festival at a time in which the voices of storytellers really need to be heard.

“So I’m very, very happy to be supporting it, it’s a beautiful night and we are very, very excited to see some extraordinary films.”

The festival will run until December 9 with most events held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Saudi Arabia.