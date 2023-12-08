Winner of Netflix’s Squid Game uses jackpot to take care of underprivileged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winner of Netflix’s Squid Game uses jackpot to take care of underprivileged

By Press Association
Mai Whelan attends Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge finale (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/PA)
Mai Whelan attends Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge finale (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/PA)

The winner of reality competition Squid Game: The Challenge said she wants to use the multi-million dollar jackpot to help educate children and take care of the elderly.

Mai Whelan scooped the 4.56 million US dollar (£3.61 million) reward during the finale of the Netflix series, based on the hit Korean dystopian thriller, beating finalists Sam Lantz and Phill Cain.

She was one of 456 initial players wearing green tracksuits, competing in various challenges in a bid to win the prize – including the first game seen in the hit TV series with a giant doll.

Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” Finale Watch Party
Sam Lantz, from left, Mai Whelan and Phill Cain attend Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge finale (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/PA)

On her win, Ms Whelan told the PA news agency: “It’s good because I would like to express my cause, that’s the main reason why I joined the game, to help a cause, so now that I win I have a platform to tell the world to help the underprivileged.”

She said she plans to increase her support for charity Unbound with her winnings.

“To educate kids and make sure the elderly are taken care of because when you’re in a poor country, you don’t have the necessity of medical care and kids don’t have education,” Ms Whelan said.

“I will keep some for myself, I’m old and I want to retire soon, and so I want to make sure that my husband and I have enough to retire and also to help charity work.”

Ms Whelan said the key to her success on the show was sticking to her guns “regardless of what they say about me”.

She said: “… Even though I felt alone, but at the same time, I stick to my guns and that’s my character, I want to have integrity, I don’t want to compromise that.

“Their judgement does not have a hold on me, but it makes me paranoid and sometimes I expressed that verbally, that can make me at a disadvantage, but at the same time, if it’s my time to get eliminated, that’s my time to get eliminated, but I have to play smartly and just to breeze it through and respect people and not hold grudges but apologise if you do wrong.”

When asked how she was so good at reading her fellow competitors in the game, Ms Whelan put it down to taking her job in immigration “seriously”.

She also said she did not prepare for the game, other than watch the TV show again after she got accepted to play in the challenge, which she used to “learn and modify” her strategy.

The competition has been renewed by Netflix for a second season.