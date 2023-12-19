Jimmy Kimmel among TV hosts demanding Emmys reinstate writing award in broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jimmy Kimmel among TV hosts demanding Emmys reinstate writing award in broadcast

By Press Association
Jimmy Kimmel among TV hosts demanding Emmys reinstate writing award in broadcast (Global Citizen/PA)
Jimmy Kimmel among TV hosts demanding Emmys reinstate writing award in broadcast (Global Citizen/PA)

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver were among the high-profile TV hosts who have signed a letter calling on the Television Academy to include the best writing for a variety series/special category in the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast.

The letter signed by a variety of TV hosts – including Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers – said they are “profoundly disappointed” the two awards will not be presented during the 75th televised ceremony on January 15.

“Our programmes could not exist without the tremendous work of our writers — as proven by the writers’ strike that shut down late night television for 148 days,” the letter stated.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York (Ian West/PA)

The letter was accompanied by a petition, signed by more than 1,400 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), demanding it immediately reinstate the outstanding writing for a variety series/special category in the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast.

The petition said: “The Academy’s decision to erase the variety writing award from the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast dismisses writing as the foundation for excellence in television, and devalues our profession as a whole.

“We implore the Television Academy to do the right thing.”

The nominees for outstanding writing for a variety series include Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

While the nominees for the outstanding writing for a variety special include Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer.

The Television Academy has been contacted for comment.