Paris Hilton says her ‘fairy tale dream’ has come true in Christmas message

By Press Association
Paris Hilton (PA)
Paris Hilton (PA)

Paris Hilton said her new family of four is her “fairy tale dream” come true as she spoke of the “happiness and gratitude” she feels in a Christmas Day message.

This year the American socialite announced the arrival of a baby boy called Phoenix and baby girl called London, both via surrogacy, with her entrepreneur husband Carter Reum.

In an Instagram post on Monday the 42-year-old wrote: “Merry Christmas from the Hilton-Reums!

“At the beginning of 2023, I could never have imagined the happiness and gratitude I would feel in this moment.

“My beautiful family of four, my fairy tale dream come true!”

Hours earlier she had posted a selection of photos which showed her, Reum and Phoenix at Disneyland.

She said: “Taking Baby P to @Disneyland for his first-ever adventure was a dream come true.

“Absolutely magical and incredibly heart warming.

“Watching his excitement and awe at every new sight and sound, it’s clear why this place is known as the happiest on earth.

“These precious moments of pure joy and wonder will stay in my heart forever.

“It’s moments like these that make life so beautiful and remind us why Disneyland is truly the happiest place on earth.”

In January, Hilton announced the birth of her son when she shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram captioned: “You are already loved beyond words.”

In November the socialite and businesswoman announced the arrival of her daughter when she posted a photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

In her reality show Paris In Love Hilton spoke about why she was not in the room for the birth of her son and said: “Being abused in a doctor’s setting has made me have such post-traumatic stress disorder, so if I’m in there, I would be on the floor, not being able to breathe.”