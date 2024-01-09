Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa

US actress Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Aquaman star Jason Momoa, almost two years after announcing their separation.

Bonet, whose real name is Lilakoi Moon, appeared at the Los Angeles County court on Monday to file the court documents on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences”.

The petition suggests the former couple have agreed on how to split their assets and will share custody of their two children, a 16-year-old daughter and a son, who is aged 15.

Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

It comes almost two years after Momoa announced on Instagram that the couple had decided to separate.

At the time, he said: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

The 44-year-old added: “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

The pair met in 2005 but did not get married until October 7 2017.

The court documents suggest the pair separated on the date of their three-year anniversary which was more than a year before Momoa announced their split on social media.

Jason Momoa during a photocall for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, at Park Plaza Hotel in Westminster Bridge in London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Actress Bonet, 56, rose to fame as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and also starred in the spin-off, A Different World.

She was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares a daughter – Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz.

Meanwhile, Momoa became a household name following his role as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

He also recently starred in sci-fi blockbuster Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as the 2023 sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.