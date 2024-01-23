Man charged with harassment and stalking near Taylor Swift’s New York home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Man charged with harassment and stalking near Taylor Swift’s New York home

By Press Association
Man charged with harassment and stalking near Taylor Swift’s New York home (Ed Zurga/AP)
Man charged with harassment and stalking near Taylor Swift’s New York home (Ed Zurga/AP)

A man has been arrested and charged with harassment and stalking after several complaints were made about an “emotionally disturbed male acting erratically” in the vicinity of Taylor Swift’s home, US authorities have confirmed.

David Crowe, 33, from Seattle, Washington, was arrested on Monday evening near the pop star’s townhouse on Franklin Street and taken into custody, where he was charged.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said: “Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location.

“Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents, no injuries were reported.”

Chiefs Bills Football
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during the third quarter of an NFL AFC division playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (Frank Franklin/AP)

He was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

It comes days after Swift’s house appeared to be the target of an attempted break-in, after police arrested a man on the same street.

Swift had travelled to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, win against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL play-off game.

Officers were not able to confirm if the suspect of that arrest was related to the harassment and stalking case.

The 12-time Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by “stalkers” at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

Last year, a man was arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Swift’s New York building and allegedly was unsuccessful in his attempts to gain entry to the property.

A representative for Swift has been contacted for comment.