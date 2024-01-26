Bobby Berk details reasons behind difficult decision to exit Queer Eye

Bobby Berk has revealed why he decided to leave hit TV show Queer Eye.

The interior design expert, 42, announced with a “heavy heart” in November that he was leaving the makeover show which he has co-hosted as part of the Fab Five since its re-launch in 2018.

His shock departure sparked a rumour mill over the reasons for his exit, including an alleged feud with co-star Tan France, who serves as a fashion consultant on the show.

Queer Eye’s fashion consultant Tan France (PA)

“I want people to know that Tan and I, we will be fine,” Berk told Vanity Fair, after admitting the pair “had a moment”.

Explaining the real reason he left the show after eight series, Berk said the Fab Five had originally signed a seven series contract which lasted until September 2022 and when filming wrapped in New Orleans they “took pictures and cried”.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” he said.

However, in the autumn of 2023, Netflix decided to renew the series following a lack of original content during the US writers and actors strike.

Berk said he assumed the show wasn’t going to come back because all five were considering not signing the contract, however shortly before the deadline his other four co-stars had decided to move forward with the new series.

“And with only one of us not coming back, Netflix felt (it) could recast one person,” he said.

“All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren’t coming back, I just wasn’t willing to change those.

“I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on, that’s why I left.”

Berk said he hoped explaining the real reason behind his departure would “help extinguish some of the speculation” surrounding an alleged feud with his co-star France.

Admitting there was a dispute, Berk said: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show.

“It was something personal that had been brewing, and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.

“Should I have unfollowed Tan (on Instagram)? No, maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings and siblings are always going to fight.

“I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and Rob (France’s husband) and the kids. I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound.”

The Fab Five, including lifestyle coach Karamo Brown, food and wine guru Antoni Porowski, and beauty maven Jonathan Van Ness, won their eleventh Emmy award earlier this month for best structured reality programme.

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness pose in the press room with the award for outstanding structured reality program for Queer Eye (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

“Queer Eye has been the most amazing gift that I couldn’t have ever imagined,” Berk said.

“It’s been a life-changing moment. I’m leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it’s my decision, it still wasn’t an easy one.”

Netflix has announced the ninth season of Queer Eye will be set in Las Vegas, as they search for a replacement cast member. It comes after the release of Berk’s final series earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Berk sets about new projects both on and off screen: “It’s my era of building and developing,” he added.