Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift could be heading for Super Bowl after boyfriend’s play-off victory

By Press Association
Taylor Swift celebrated the victory (Julio Cortez/AP)
Taylor Swift could be heading for the Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday.

The pop star and others in a suite in the corner of the American football stadium could be seen cheering and jumping up and down after Kelce caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter.

It came in the end zone at the same end of the stadium as Swift, who was watching the game with his mother, Donna Kelce, and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce.

Their celebrations were plentiful, as Kelce finished with 11 catches for 116 yards, in the process breaking Jerry Rice’s record for the most receptions in post-season play.

Ravens Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce helped seal the win (Matt Slocum/AP)

Swift’s Eras Tour schedule might be the only thing that endangers her being at Allegiant Stadium when the Chiefs face either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl on February 11.

Swift has concerts scheduled for Tokyo on Frida February 9 and Saturday February 10.

She was shown early and often during the AFC title game.

CBS cut to Swift while advertising its upcoming Grammy Awards broadcast and showed her again after Kelce made a big catch in the second quarter.

Swift has been a regular at Kelce’s games this season, bringing the league even more attention from fans of one of the biggest entertainment stars in the world.

Jason Kelce stole the show in Buffalo, celebrating shirtless and bringing a young girl to get a photo with Swift.

He was more subdued and fully clothed in the suite in Baltimore during the first half, wearing a Chiefs winter hat on his head, and high-fiving others after big plays.