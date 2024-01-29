Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner don elegant outfits for Jacquemus show

Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner were among the celebrity guests who graced the spring/summer 2024 Jacquemus show in Nice, France.

US actress Roberts, 56, opted for an elegant all-black outfit, complete with large round sunglasses, while businesswoman Jenner, 26, wore a figure-hugging cherry red mini dress.

Jenner was pictured sitting next to daughter Stormi, who wore an outfit that matched the colour of her mother’s.

Notting Hill star Roberts appeared to arrive at the event with fashion royalty Edward Enninful, who also opted for a dark outfit and sunglasses.

He posted a selection of photos to his Instagram page and revealed that he had only spent 12 hours in the south of France with his “gorgeous friend” Roberts.

The actress was pictured sitting next to American musician Jack Harlow, who donned a striped shirt with black trousers and an oversized leather-look jacket with a wide collar and large front pockets.

The singer also took a photo with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who wore light-coloured trousers and a textured navy jumper.

The 26-year-old uploaded the photos to his Instagram with the caption “Everybody’s falling in love and I’m falling behind”.

Jacquemus’s runway show, Les Sculptures, featured a star-studded line-up of models who walked on a runway that wrapped around the interior and exterior of a modern-look building decorated with artistic sculptures.

American model Gigi Hadid opened the event when she walked the runway in an oversized cream coat with a large collar, belt detail, matching bag and white ballet pumps.

Model, author and actress Emily Ratajkowski showcased an oversized black suit dress complete with slingback black heels and a clutch.

Sex In The City actress Kristin Davis accessorised with a small handbag and a scarf draped across her shoulders which matched the colour of her muted yellow suit.

Other guests included rapper Amine, who wore an all-grey ensemble, and British musician PinkPantheress, who donned a yellow shirt and black skirt.

American musician Daniel Caesar, French rapper Kalash and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone were also invited to the fashion show.