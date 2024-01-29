Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner don elegant outfits for Jacquemus show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner don elegant outfits for Jacquemus show

By Press Association
Julia Roberts attended the 2024 Jacquemus show (Doug Peters/PA)
Julia Roberts attended the 2024 Jacquemus show (Doug Peters/PA)

Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner were among the celebrity guests who graced the spring/summer 2024 Jacquemus show in Nice, France.

US actress Roberts, 56, opted for an elegant all-black outfit, complete with large round sunglasses, while businesswoman Jenner, 26, wore a figure-hugging cherry red mini dress.

Jenner was pictured sitting next to daughter Stormi, who wore an outfit that matched the colour of her mother’s.

Notting Hill star Roberts appeared to arrive at the event with fashion royalty Edward Enninful, who also opted for a dark outfit and sunglasses.

He posted a selection of photos to his Instagram page and revealed that he had only spent 12 hours in the south of France with his “gorgeous friend” Roberts.

The actress was pictured sitting next to American musician Jack Harlow, who donned a striped shirt with black trousers and an oversized leather-look jacket with a wide collar and large front pockets.

The singer also took a photo with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, who wore light-coloured trousers and a textured navy jumper.

The 26-year-old uploaded the photos to his Instagram with the caption “Everybody’s falling in love and I’m falling behind”.

Jacquemus’s runway show, Les Sculptures, featured a star-studded line-up of models who walked on a runway that wrapped around the interior and exterior of a modern-look building decorated with artistic sculptures.

American model Gigi Hadid opened the event when she walked the runway in an oversized cream coat with a large collar, belt detail, matching bag and white ballet pumps.

Model, author and actress Emily Ratajkowski showcased an oversized black suit dress complete with slingback black heels and a clutch.

Sex In The City actress Kristin Davis accessorised with a small handbag and a scarf draped across her shoulders which matched the colour of her muted yellow suit.

Other guests included rapper Amine, who wore an all-grey ensemble, and British musician PinkPantheress, who donned a yellow shirt and black skirt.

American musician Daniel Caesar, French rapper Kalash and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone were also invited to the fashion show.