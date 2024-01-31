Vitor Roque nets winner for Barcelona as Xavi’s side get back on track

Vitor Roque’s maiden Barcelona goal saw the LaLiga champions win their first match since boss Xavi’s announcement that he is to depart as 10-man Osasuna were beaten 1-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Roque, the 18-year-old Brazil forward recently signed from Athletico Paranaense, opened his Barca account with a header just past the hour mark, a minute after coming off the bench.

A Dream Come True pic.twitter.com/5OJxdpkUK8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2024

Despite having Unai Garcia sent off four minutes later, Osasuna showed some threat as they sought an equaliser but Barca were able to see out the win.

Xavi’s men bounced back after successive losses in the Copa del Rey at Athletic Bilbao and Saturday’s 5-3 home loss to Villarreal, after which the former Spain midfielder announced he would be leaving the club this summer, with the gap between them and leaders Girona reducing to eight points.

Barca are fourth, level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, who won 2-1 at home against Rayo Vallecano thanks to a 90th-minute Memphis Depay effort.

Atletico had led through Reinildo Mandava before Alvaro Garcia equalised just before half-time.