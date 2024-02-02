Taylor Swift could make history at 2024 Grammy awards

Taylor Swift could make history at the 2024 Grammy awards as the first person to win album of the year four times.

The pop megastar is the first and only female solo artist to win the award three times, tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder, but could make history with album Midnights at the 66th annual ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She previously won the award for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.

Taylor Swift could be the first person to win album of the year four times at the Grammy’s (Julio Cortez/AP)

The 34-year-old will also be looking to rid the record of most-nominated artist to never win the award for song of the year, having landed her seventh nomination in the category for track Anti-Hero this year.

In total, Swift landed six Grammy award nominations including nods for best pop solo performance and record of the year for Anti-Hero, and best pop vocal album for Midnights.

It comes after the US singer-songwriter embarked on the highest-grossing tour of all time, and released a film of that tour titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which sparked a ticket-buying frenzy.

She was also named Time’s person of the year, re-released her blockbuster album 1989 (Taylor’s version) – which had the biggest opening week for any album released last year in the UK – and kept the gossip industry afloat with her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The star NFL player, 34, announced he would not be attending the Grammy’s to support Swift ahead of the Super Bowl, after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.