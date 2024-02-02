UN chief: We need fewer loopholes in deals and more cash to fight climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

UN chief: We need fewer loopholes in deals and more cash to fight climate change

By Press Association
United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell has called for fewer loopholes and more investment (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
To keep Earth from overheating too much, the nations of the world need to put fewer loopholes in climate agreements and far more money – trillions of dollars a year – into financial help for poor nations, the United Nations climate chief said on Friday.

In an unusual and blunt lecture at a university in Baku, Azerbaijan, the host city of upcoming international climate negotiations later this year, United Nations climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell called gains made in the past not nearly enough.

Without the proper amount of cash, he said those could “quickly fizzle away into more empty promises”.

Much of it comes down to money: 2.4 trillion US dollars (£1.89 trillion) a year, Mr Stiell said.

That is how much a United Nations high-level expert group on climate finance estimated that developing nations – not including China – need to invest in renewable energy instead of dirtier fossil fuels, as well as to adapt to and recover from climate change harms such as floods, storms, droughts and heat waves.

Richer nations have promised less than 5% of that amount in climate financial help to poor nations – and they often have not even delivered that much.

“It’s already blazingly obvious that finance is the make-or-break factor in the world’s climate fight,” Mr Stiell said. “We need torrents – not trickles – of climate finance.”

United Nations climate officials emphasised the next two years are crucial for curbing climate change, with 2024 negotiations in Baku followed by a critical meeting in Brazil in 2025, when countries are required to come up with new and stronger pledges to cut emissions of all heat-trapping gases.

To do that, officials said money is the great enabler of action.

“The time has passed for business-as-usual in all aspects of the world’s climate fight,” Mr Stiell said.

After briefly praising last year’s climate agreement that said fossil fuels cause warming and the world needs to “transition away” from use of them in many instances, Mr Stiell offered a rare but subtle rebuke.

“Hiding behind loopholes in decision texts or dodging hard work ahead through selective interpretation would be entirely self-defeating for any government as climate impacts hammer every country’s economy and population,” Mr Stiell said.

Mr Stiell’s office declined to detail which loopholes he was talking about.

Activists, scientists and small island nations that are most vulnerable to warming’s worst effects criticised last year’s deal specifically for what they called loopholes.

Samoa’s lead delegate Anne Rasmussen blasted the deal as business as usual, saying it could take the world backward, not forward.

“It will take an Olympian effort over the next two years to put us on track to where we need to be in 2030 and 2050,” Mr Stiell said.

Climate negotiators, he said, should adopt the Olympic motto of “faster, higher, stronger”.