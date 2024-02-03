Sylvester Stallone ‘torn up’ at death of Rocky co-star Carl Weathers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sylvester Stallone ‘torn up’ at death of Rocky co-star Carl Weathers

By Press Association
Carl Weathers at the launch event promoting The Mandalorian in 2019 (AP)
Sylvester Stallone described Carl Weathers as “an integral part” of his life after the death of his Rocky co-star aged 76.

Weathers, a former American footballer who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, played nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky movies.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died on Thursday. His family said he died “peacefully in his sleep”.

In a video tribute on Instagram, Stallone said it was “an incredibly sad day for me”, describing himself as “torn up”.

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger
“Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success … I give him incredible credit,” he said. “When he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness but I didn’t realise how great.

“I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant.

“Rest in power and keep punching.”

Weathers also starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987’s Predator and as one-handed golf pro Chubbs Peterson in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore opposite Adam Sandler, earning an Emmy Award nomination in 2021 for his role in Disney’s The Mandalorian. He also voiced Combat Carl in the Toy Story franchise.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Schwarzenegger said: “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person.

“We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

His fellow Predator co-star Jesse Ventura described Weathers was a “phenomenal talent, a true professional and a dear friend.”

Adam Sandler, who played the title role in Happy Gilmore, said Weathers was “a true great man”.

He wrote on X: “Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!!

“Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Julie Bowen, who co-starred in the film, said on Instagram: “Dearest Carl, you’ll always be my Chubbs. What a glorious spirit you had. Thanks for making me smile. I hope they golf wherever you are.”

Former Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano wrote a lengthy tribute on Twitter, saying she was “flooded by all the precious memories we had together”.

The Las Vegas Raiders American football team, where Weathers played for two seasons during their time in Oakland, said he “will be missed dearly by his Raiders family”.

Basketball star Earvin Magic Johnson described him as a “truly amazing actor and entertainer”.