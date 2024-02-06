Embattled Philadelphia sheriff removes bogus news stories written by ChatGPT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Embattled Philadelphia sheriff removes bogus news stories written by ChatGPT

By Press Association
A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone (Matt Rourke/ AP, File)
The campaign team behind Philadelphia’s embattled sheriff acknowledged on Monday that a series of positive news stories posted to their website was generated by ChatGPT.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s campaign removed more than 30 stories created by a consultant using the artificially intelligent chatbot.

The move came after a Philadelphia Inquirer story on Monday reported that local news outlets could not find the stories in their archives.

Ms Bilal’s campaign said the stories were based on real events.

“Our campaign provided the outside consultant talking points, which were then provided to the AI service,” the campaign said in a statement.

“It is now clear that the artificial intelligence service generated fake news articles to support the initiatives that were part of the AI prompt.”

File photo of OpenAI logo, the developer behind ChatGPT, seen on a mobile phone (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Ms Bilal’s story list, which the site dubbed her “Record of Accomplishments”, had ended with a disclaimer — which the Inquirer called new — that the information “makes no representations or warranties of any kind” about the accuracy of the information.

The list of news stories, which includes purported publication dates, attributed four news stories to the Inquirer, none of which are in the paper’s archives, spokesperson Evan Benn said.

The others were attributed to three local broadcast stations — WHYY, WCAU and KYW.

Some, including a fired employee-turned-whistleblower of Ms Bilal, Brett Mandelin, fear such misinformation could confuse voters and contribute to ongoing mistrust and threats to democracy.

“I have grave concerns about that,” he said.

“I think we have seen, at the local and national level, not only a disregard for truth and the institutions we have thought of as being the gatekeepers to truth, but I think we have eroded all trust in this area.”

Mr Mandel filed one of several whistleblower suits lodged against the office.