Jam Master Jay dabbled in drug sales ‘to make ends meet’ says witness

By Press Association
Jam-Master Jay, posing with teenagers gathered at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1986 (G Paul Burnett/AP)
A convicted drug dealer has testified that Jam Master Jay, who was known for his anti-drug advocacy as part of rap group Run-DMC, got involved in cocaine deals to pay his bills.

Taking the stand on Monday for the 2002 death of Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, witness Ralph Mullgrav gave his testimony about the alleged drug dealing that got the rap star killed.

Mr Mizell was shot and killed in his studio in front of employees in October 2002.

Mr Mullgrav said Mr Mizell approached him periodically to sell cocaine that the rap star had acquired “maybe one or two kilos, here or there”.

He added: “Jason wasn’t a drug dealer. He just used it to make ends meet.”

Jam Master Jay
Rap trio Run-DMC pose in New York, 2001, with Jam Master Jay on the left (Jim Cooper/AP)

Those accused of the rapper’s murder are his godson, Karl Jordan Jr, and the rap star’s childhood friend Ronald Washington.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Despite Run-DMC’s public stance against drug use, prosecutors claim he became a cocaine middleman when his career slowed and money ran short.

They also allege that Mr Mizell was arranging a lucrative cocaine transaction when he was killed.

Prosecutors allege Jordan and Washington killed the rapper because they were on the brink of being cut out of the deal as the supplier – now identified as Mr Mullgrav – refused to work with Washington.

Mr Mullgrav told jurors that Mr Mizell approached him in August 2002, saying he had a line on 10 or so kilograms of cocaine and “asking me to move it for him” in Baltimore.

He lived there at the time and acknowledged he oversaw a cocaine distribution ring with about 25 workers.

“He wanted me to work with Tinard. I told him no,” Mr Mullgrav said, using Washington’s nickname.

They knew each other from growing up, Mr Mullgrav told the jury, adding that he disliked Washington.

Prosecutors and an assistant of Mr Mizell, who was shot alongside him, said that Jordan shot the Run-DMC star while Washington brandished a gun and blocked the door.

Another witness, Lydia High, also testified on Monday that Washington was at the doorway and commanded her at gunpoint to lie on the floor.

Ms High, then JMJ Records’ business manager, told the jury that she was looking down at some paperwork when someone walked into the studio and approached Mr Mizell on the evening of his 2002 murder.

She did not identify the person but described attributes that roughly fit Jordan, including a tattooed neck.

Ms High said the DJ gave the visitor a friendly greeting, but then he let out an expletive.

She added that his expression changed as she heard gunshots.

“I was — I was — I was frantic and shocked,” she said through tears.

She recalled running for the door, where she said Washington — whom she had known since childhood — ordered her to the floor.

Jam Master Jay in Los Angeles in 2002 (Krista Niles/AP)

When asked about Mr Mizell’s condition, she paused and looked downward, crying, before prosecutor Artie McConnell withdrew the question.

While cross-examining Ms High, defence lawyers emphasised that she initially did not tell investigators about Washington, nor about a gunman with a neck tattoo.

“I was afraid for my life. I just saw something that I couldn’t believe,” she said.

Jordan’s attorneys have said he was at his then-girlfriend’s home at the time of the shooting.

Washington’s lawyers have argued that he had no reason to kill a friend who was helping him financially.

Speculation that he was killed over a drug dispute circulated in chatter and media reports for decades.

Mr Mizell’s family insist the Run-DMC star did not deal narcotics.