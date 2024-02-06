Blinken seeks progress on Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal in meetings in Egypt

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for a meeting with Egyptian leaders that US officials said would concentrate mainly on the task of negotiating a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in exchange for the release of hostages held by the militants.

Mr Blinken’s visit also comes amid growing concerns in Egypt about Israel’s stated intentions to expand the combat in Gaza to areas on the Egyptian border that are crammed with displaced Palestinians.

Israel’s defence minister has said the country’s offensive will eventually reach the town of Rafah, on the Egyptian border, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge and live in increasingly miserable conditions.

UN humanitarian monitors said on Tuesday that Israeli evacuation orders now cover two thirds of Gaza’s territory, driving thousands more people every day towards the border areas.

Hostilities in Gaza are about to enter their fifth month.

Egypt has warned that an Israeli deployment along the border would threaten the peace treaty the two countries signed more than four decades ago.

Egypt fears an expansion of combat to the Rafah area could push terrified Palestinian civilians across the border, a scenario Egypt has said it is determined to prevent.

Mr Blinken, who was meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, has said repeatedly that Palestinians must not be forced out of Gaza.

During his latest trip, Mr Blinken is seeking progress on a ceasefire deal, on the potential normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and on preventing an escalation of regional fighting.

On all three fronts, Mr Blinken faces major challenges. Hamas and Israel are publicly at odds over key elements of a potential truce.

Palestinians look at a house destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah (Hatem Ali/AP)

Israel has dismissed the United States’ calls for a path to a Palestinian state, and Iran’s militant allies in the region have shown little sign of being deterred by US strikes.

Egypt — along with Qatar, where Mr Blinken will visit later today — have been trying to mediate an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would lead to the release of more hostages in return for a pause in Israeli military operations.

The outlines of such a deal were worked out by intelligence chiefs from the US, Egypt, Qatar and Israel late last month and have been presented to Hamas, which has not yet formally responded.

US officials said Mr Blinken is hoping to get an update on Hamas’s response to the proposal in both Cairo and Doha. Mr Blinken will then travel to Israel to brief Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet on Wednesday about what he heard from the Arab leaders.

As on his previous four trips to the Middle East since the Gaza war began, Mr Blinken’s other main goal is to prevent the conflict from spreading, a task made exponentially more difficult by stepped-up attacks by Iran-backed militias in the region and increasingly severe US military responses in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and the Red Sea that have intensified since last week.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken was in Saudi Arabia before heading to Egypt (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Mr Blinken met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday evening, shortly after arriving in the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi officials have said the kingdom is still interested in normalising relations with Israel in a potentially historic deal, but only if there is a credible plan to create a Palestinian state.

Mr Blinken “underscored the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza and preventing further spread of the conflict”, and he and the crown prince discussed “the importance of building a more integrated and prosperous region”, the US State Department said in a statement.

But any such grand bargain appears a long way off as the war still rages in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll from nearly four months of war has reached 27,478, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says most of the dead have been women and children.

The war has levelled vast swathes of the tiny enclave and pushed a quarter of residents to starvation.

UN humanitarian monitors said that Israel’s evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip now cover two thirds of the territory, or 95 square miles.

"I don't think I've ever been anywhere where I've seen such extreme suffering." In December, humanitarians coordinated a mission to Gaza City to evacuate critically injured patients. What they encountered was deeply harrowing.

The affected area was home to 1.78 million Palestinians, or 77% of Gaza’s population, before Hamas’s cross-border raid on October 7 that ignited the war.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its daily report that the newly displaced only have about 1.5-2 litres of water per day to drink, cook and wash.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Israel crushes Hamas’s military and governing abilities and wins the return of the 100-plus hostages still held by the militant group.

Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the attack and abducted around 250. More than 100 captives, mostly women and children, were released during a week-long ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Meeting troops on Monday, Mr Netanyahu said Israel had defeated 18 of Hamas’s 24 battalions, without providing evidence.

“We are on the way to absolute victory, and I want to tell you that we are committed to it and we will not give it up,” he said.