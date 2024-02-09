Kim Jong Un says he has no desire for diplomacy with South Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Jong Un says he has no desire for diplomacy with South Korea

By Press Association
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Jong Un visits the defence ministry (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un restated he has no desire for diplomacy with South Korea and that the North would annihilate its rival if provoked, according to state media.

The latest of his belligerent statements came during a visit to North Korea’s Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Mr Kim said his recent moves to cut ties with South Korea will allow his military to take on a more aggressive posture “by securing lawfulness to strike and destroy (the South) whenever triggered”.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased in recent months with Mr Kim elevating his weapons demonstrations and threats and the US, South Korea and Japan strengthening their combined military exercises in response.

Koreas Tensions
Kim Jong Un, with his daughter, waves as he visits the defence ministry in a photo provided by the North Korean government (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

The official Korean Central News Agency reported Mr Kim said he took the initiative to “shake off the unrealistic pretence of dialogue and co-operation with the (South) Korean puppets who sought the collapse of our republic”.

The agency said he was accompanied on the visit by his daughter, thought to be named Kim Ju Ae, who some experts believe is being groomed as a future leader.

Mr Kim’s remarks came weeks after he declared to his rubber-stamp parliament that North Korea was abandoning its long-standing objective of a peaceful unification with South Korea and ordered the rewriting of its constitution to cement the South as its most hostile foreign adversary.

The North has since shut down government departments that handled affairs with the South, tore down a major unification monument and abolished laws that had governed past economic projects with its neighbour.

Experts say Mr Kim’s attempts to recalibrate relations with the South, which come amid a testing spree of potentially nuclear-capable weapons targeting neighbouring rivals and the US, are aimed at reducing Seoul’s voice and eventually forcing direct negotiations with Washington over the nuclear stand-off.

In a pre-recorded television interview which aired on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol described Mr Kim’s government as “irrational” actors who are putting further strain on North Korea’s broken economy by aggressively expanding the country’s collection of nuclear weapons and missiles.

“We need to keep that in mind as we prepare to counter their security threats or provocations, preparing not just for actions based on rational judgments but also actions based on irrational conclusions,” Mr Yoon said.

