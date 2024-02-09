PepsiCo profits up as charges fade but sales slip after price rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

PepsiCo profits up as charges fade but sales slip after price rises

By Press Association
PepsiCo has revealed a rise in fourth quarter profits but has wrestled with higher prices and how to pass those costs on (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
PepsiCo has revealed a rise in fourth quarter profits but has wrestled with higher prices and how to pass those costs on (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

PepsiCo got a bump to fourth quarter profits thanks in part to lower charges and continued price rises, but higher prices have weakened consumer demand.

The food and drinks company said on Friday that it expects organic revenue growth of at least 4% this year. That is less than half the 9.5% growth that PepsiCo booked in 2023.

Shares dropped 3% at the opening bell even as the company announced a 7% boost to its annual dividend, and said that it would buy back about one billion dollars-worth (£0.8 billion) of its shares.

For the three months ending December 30, PepsiCo earned 1.3 billion dollars (£1.03 billion), or 94 cents per share. That compares with 518 million dollars (£410 million), or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding an impairment charge and other items, earnings were 1.78 dollars per share. The performance topped the 1.72 dollars per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue slipped to 27.86 billion dollars (£22.09 billion) from 28 billion dollars (£22.20 billion) and it was a rare miss for the company. Wall Street had projected revenue of 28.24 billion dollars (£22.39).

Pepsi has wrestled with higher prices and how to pass those costs on, raising prices by double-digit percentages for several quarters.

Carrefour said last month that it will stop selling PepsiCo products in its stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy because of price increases (Alamy/PA)

Global supermarket chain Carrefour said last month that it will stop selling PepsiCo products in its stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy because of price increases for popular items such as Lay’s potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton Iced Tea and its namesake soda.

PepsiCo said at the time that it would continue to engage in good faith with Carrefour to try to ensure that it products remained available.

Its profits are up, though higher prices have dragged down sales as people trade down to cheaper brands. PepsiCo has been shrinking package sizes of some products in that environment.

PepsiCo Inc, based in Purchase, New York, has said price increases should ease and largely align with inflation, which has fallen considerably.

PepsiCo has pointed to higher costs for grain and cooking oil as it has raised prices. Costs for those food commodities surged following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine but have since retreated on global markets from record highs in 2022.